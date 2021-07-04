FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the retailer will earn $1.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.49.

BBBY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

BBBY opened at $31.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.84. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

