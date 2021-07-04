Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $12,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GNRC. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.67.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,870 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,340. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $415.20 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.45 and a 12 month high of $419.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $341.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

