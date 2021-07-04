Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 26,679 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Energizer worth $34,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,438,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,088,000 after buying an additional 327,845 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,352,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,063,000 after buying an additional 215,837 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Energizer by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,456,000 after buying an additional 591,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Energizer by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after buying an additional 75,771 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth $30,573,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $42.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 156.56 and a beta of 1.23. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

