Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 83,812 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,084,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 83,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $36,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Lougheed sold 24,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $881,556.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,948.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $314,494.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,317 shares of company stock worth $8,255,609 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

MXL stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $44.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.77.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

