Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,771,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $35,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,512,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,572,000 after buying an additional 300,890 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 3,034.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 152,864 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. 58.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LILAK opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

