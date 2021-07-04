Geode Capital Management LLC Has $34.90 Million Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,754 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $34,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 154,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 28,020 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 20.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of THS opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.42. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

