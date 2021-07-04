Getinge (GNGBY) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Getinge (OTCMKTS: GNGBY) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Getinge to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Getinge and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getinge 11.06% 18.66% 8.56% Getinge Competitors -257.06% -26.94% -14.90%

This table compares Getinge and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Getinge $3.25 billion $353.05 million 23.98 Getinge Competitors $1.02 billion $96.93 million 166.64

Getinge has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Getinge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Getinge pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Getinge pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.6% and pay out 27.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Getinge is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Getinge has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getinge’s peers have a beta of 19.92, meaning that their average share price is 1,892% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Getinge and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getinge 0 3 6 0 2.67 Getinge Competitors 209 878 1656 36 2.55

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 10.12%. Given Getinge’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Getinge has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Getinge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Getinge beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Getinge

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions. The company also provides endovascular products; chest drain products; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; ventilators; extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; intra-aortic balloon counter pulsation therapies; operating lights; and modular room systems. In addition, it offers operating tables and accessories; operating room (OR) furniture; OR integration systems; OR management solutions; loading and distribution trolleys; patient flow management and transport solutions; sealing equipment; sterile supply management and traceability solutions; surgical perfusion components; surgical assist systems; and trays and baskets, as well as inspection and packaging and after sales consulting services. Further, the company provides professional financial advisory services to hospitals and medical facilities; and education and training services. It offers its products through a network of proprietary sales companies, as well as through agents and distributors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Getinge AB was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

