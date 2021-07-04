Ghost Tree Capital LLC Has $7.85 Million Stake in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 939,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,043 shares during the period. Verona Pharma accounts for 1.8% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Verona Pharma worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

VRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verona Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

NASDAQ VRNA traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,298. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45. Verona Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10). Research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

