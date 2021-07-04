Ghost Tree Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Fate Therapeutics comprises about 3.6% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $15,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 100.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 32,404 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $726,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $272,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,063,008 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FATE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $92.80. 837,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,420. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.