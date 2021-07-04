Ghost Tree Capital LLC Takes $1.56 Million Position in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned 0.46% of CASI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $44,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 318,742 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CASI shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ CASI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.50. 620,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,448. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 307.53% and a negative return on equity of 62.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

