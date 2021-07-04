Ghost Tree Capital LLC Takes Position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,000. Nuvation Bio comprises about 1.2% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,554,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Oleg Nodelman bought 133,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $1,262,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

NUVB remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,874. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

