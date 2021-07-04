Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$24.16. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$24.07, with a volume of 304,093 shares traded.

GEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of C$3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.06.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 195.44%.

In other news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total value of C$478,827.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

About Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

