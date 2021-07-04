GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.79 Billion

Analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to post sales of $10.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.61 billion to $10.96 billion. GlaxoSmithKline reported sales of $9.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year sales of $45.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.69 billion to $46.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $47.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.55 billion to $48.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,163 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,021,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,515,000 after acquiring an additional 495,391 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,438 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,335,000 after acquiring an additional 193,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,923,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,034. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $108.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.80%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

