Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,237,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,269 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $249,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $193.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.57.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

