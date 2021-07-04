Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 439,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Separately, Aegis raised their target price on shares of Global Self Storage from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ SELF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. 35,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,198. Global Self Storage has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.26 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.