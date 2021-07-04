GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 53,748 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 884,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,671,000 after purchasing an additional 45,312 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in GoDaddy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in GoDaddy by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GDDY opened at $89.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 84.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.31.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.07.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

