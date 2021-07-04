Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Up to $8.98

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.98, but opened at $9.35. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 12,034 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.90 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 105.8% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,735,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,253 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 591.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 407,918 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at $2,831,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 367,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 186,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 149,277 shares in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.