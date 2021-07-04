Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Short Interest Up 33.6% in June

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,700 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the May 31st total of 457,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Shares of GDEN stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $44.39. The company had a trading volume of 79,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $46.83.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.52 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. Analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.