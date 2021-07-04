Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GIDMF stock opened at 0.21 on Friday. Golden Independence Mining has a 52 week low of 0.15 and a 52 week high of 0.57.
Golden Independence Mining Company Profile
Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Independence Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Independence Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.