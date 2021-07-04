Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 1,949,459 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $87,472,225.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

EGLE stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $56.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.27 million, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 96.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at $730,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 510.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 239,273 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at $604,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGLE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

