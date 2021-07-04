Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

GBDC stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

In related news, CEO David Golub bought 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $31,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,400.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 108,199 shares of company stock worth $1,678,551. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,218,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,018,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,823 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

