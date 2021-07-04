Gravity Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last seven days, Gravity has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gravity coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity has a total market capitalization of $98,481.05 and $28.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gravity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00045741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00135637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.38 or 0.00167102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,617.61 or 1.00234558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002932 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gravity Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. Gravity’s official website is gzro.net . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gravity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.