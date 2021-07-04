Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Short Interest Update

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the May 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRAY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 18,596.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 922,746 shares in the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 204,845 shares in the last quarter. 62.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRAY opened at $4.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $101.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.92.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

