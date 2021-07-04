Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,342 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 2.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Green Plains by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Green Plains by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Green Plains by 9.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $402,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,801.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,800 shares of company stock worth $2,585,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.71. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens raised shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

