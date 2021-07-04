GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of GreenPower Motor in a report released on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

GPV stock opened at C$22.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 11.81 and a current ratio of 16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$491.11 million and a PE ratio of -43.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$21.38. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of C$4.69 and a 52 week high of C$43.62.

In other news, Director Fraser Atkinson purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.91 per share, with a total value of C$119,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,143,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,775,812.36.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

