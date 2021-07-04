GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Given New $34.00 Price Target at B. Riley

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GP opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.03 million and a PE ratio of -54.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.82 and a quick ratio of 12.09.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 65.94% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fraser Atkinson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $119,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,766 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,921.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GP. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 227.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.