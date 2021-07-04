Groot Steven J. De Sells 2,000 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EVO Payments stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in EVO Payments by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,201,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,474,000 after purchasing an additional 216,712 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in EVO Payments by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

EVOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

