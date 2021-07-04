Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,425,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,083 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Group 1 Automotive worth $224,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total transaction of $752,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at $7,304,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $159.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $175.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.83.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

