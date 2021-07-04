Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 3,287 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

IWD stock opened at $160.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.48. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $110.32 and a 12 month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

