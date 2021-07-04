Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 4,273 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 28,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $26.62 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

