Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.73 Million Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 64,897 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.34% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCPC shares. TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $815.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.69. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.20 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 102.51% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.92%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

