Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 74,957 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 324,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In related news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.31.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.