Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.23 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,482,000 after buying an additional 207,577 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MTB opened at $145.93 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $88.48 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.81.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

