Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 28,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.9% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $26.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

