Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 5,789 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,834,000 after buying an additional 400,798 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,190,000 after buying an additional 359,110 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,532,000 after buying an additional 243,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,311,000 after buying an additional 811,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,211,000 after buying an additional 19,377 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

SAGE opened at $56.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.99. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SAGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.94.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.