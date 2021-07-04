Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,459 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,775,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,668,000 after purchasing an additional 45,692 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,953,000. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 131,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,495,000.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $102.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.41. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $76.69 and a 1-year high of $122.48.

