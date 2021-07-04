GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 125,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GWG by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in GWG in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GWG by 25.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in GWG by 48.9% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GWG by 24.0% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GWG alerts:

NASDAQ:GWGH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.98. 28,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,890. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.79. GWG has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.04 million, a P/E ratio of 58.17 and a beta of -0.29.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for GWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.