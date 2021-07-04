Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,255,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243,925 shares during the period. Hanesbrands makes up approximately 4.7% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned 3.80% of Hanesbrands worth $260,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $51,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.55. 3,009,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

