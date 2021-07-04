Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRGLY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

HRGLY opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.03. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

