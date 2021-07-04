Hathor One Day Volume Reaches $1.62 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hathor coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a total market cap of $63.28 million and $1.62 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00044568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00137111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00167483 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,313.52 or 0.99872361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002916 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

