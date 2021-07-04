Havy (HAVY) Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last Week

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Havy coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Havy has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. Havy has a total market capitalization of $28,473.05 and $1,933.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00024104 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006669 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001625 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000147 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Havy

Havy is a coin. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 coins. Havy’s official website is havy.io . Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

