Head-To-Head Analysis: Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) and Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) and Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.6% of Emergent BioSolutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Decibel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Emergent BioSolutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and Decibel Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions 0 3 4 0 2.57 Decibel Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus target price of $99.20, suggesting a potential upside of 55.58%. Decibel Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $27.20, suggesting a potential upside of 200.88%. Given Decibel Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Decibel Therapeutics is more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emergent BioSolutions and Decibel Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions $1.56 billion 2.20 $305.10 million $7.88 8.09 Decibel Therapeutics N/A N/A -$39.34 million ($19.65) -0.46

Emergent BioSolutions has higher revenue and earnings than Decibel Therapeutics. Decibel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emergent BioSolutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Emergent BioSolutions and Decibel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions 22.70% 37.42% 18.67% Decibel Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions beats Decibel Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care. It offers ACAM2000, a smallpox vaccine; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Vaxchora, a cholera vaccine; and Vivotif, a typhoid vaccine. The company also provides NARCAN for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; and Reactive Skin Decontamination Lotion Kit, a medical device to remove or neutralize chemical warfare agents from the skin. In addition, it offers raxibacumab for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax; Anthrasil to treat inhalational anthrax; Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent for treating botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses complications from smallpox vaccination; and Trobigard a combination drug-device auto injector product candidate. Further, the company is developing COVID-EIG and COVID-HIG potential treatments to COVID-19 disease; and FLU-IGIV for the treatment of Influenza A infection in hospitalized patients. Additionally, it provides contract development and manufacturing service that comprises development services, drug substance manufacturing, and drug product manufacturing in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, as well as the governments and non-governmental organizations. The company has collaboration agreements with Novavax Inc.; and Johnson & Johnson. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin. The company's lead gene therapy product candidate is DB-OTO to provide hearing to individuals born with profound hearing loss due to mutation of the otoferlin gene. It is also developing DB-ATO, a gene therapy program designed to restore balance in patients with bilateral vestibulopathy by regenerating lost hair cells within the inner ear; and DB-020 for the prevention of cisplatin-induced hearing loss, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop gene therapies for monogenic forms of congenital hearing loss. The company was formerly known as Hearing Inc. and changed its name to Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2014. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

