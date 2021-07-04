Head to Head Comparison: mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) versus Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN)

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.7% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for mPhase Technologies and Advent Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00

Advent Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 87.23%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than mPhase Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares mPhase Technologies and Advent Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio mPhase Technologies $30.28 million 1.12 -$14.09 million N/A N/A Advent Technologies $880,000.00 522.41 -$100.21 million ($0.09) -110.78

mPhase Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Advent Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares mPhase Technologies and Advent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mPhase Technologies 9.24% 38.33% 14.27% Advent Technologies N/A -109.07% -75.07%

Risk and Volatility

mPhase Technologies has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advent Technologies has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

mPhase Technologies beats Advent Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for telecommunications, learning, travel, and nanotechnology applications. It operates through five segments: Online Training, Consumer Engagement, Travel Planning, Data Analysis, and Battery Technology. The company provides data analysis software products in the areas of inventory, stock management, marketing optimization, sentiment analysis, customer segmentation and behavior, agro-tech image detection, electrocardiogram automation, and a recommendation engine with various applications. It also offers Learning Management System platform that allows customers to customize their training and become embedded on the platform; and a software application platform that can be integrated into retail customers' Wi-Fi infrastructure, giving the retailer customer data and enabling AI-enhanced and targeted promotions to drive store traffic and sales. In addition, the company develops Smart Surface technology for transdermal drug delivery to dispense an unattended, predetermined quantity of drug, or medical agent through a smart surface membrane; Smart NanoBattery, a smart surface product that supply power to a range of portable electronic and microelectronic devices used in military, medical, industrial, and consumer applications; and Travel Buddhi, a software platform to enhance travel experience through ultra-customization tools. Further, it offers training, support, update, and maintenance services. mPhase Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

