Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,567 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $12,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 126,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 92,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $4,903,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,192,959.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,427.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,912 shares of company stock valued at $12,167,070. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

HCAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.38. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

