Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HTLD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.43.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Shares of HTLD opened at $17.37 on Thursday. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.07.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 10.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.