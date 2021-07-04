HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

HLFFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BNP Paribas cut HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of HLFFF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,387. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.31. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $103.15.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.