Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HKMPF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HKMPF. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

