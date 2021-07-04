HN Saltoro Capital LP Acquires 18,000 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

HN Saltoro Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 360.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $30.39 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,021.48% and a negative return on equity of 93.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

