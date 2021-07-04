HN Saltoro Capital LP Has $1.32 Million Stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

HN Saltoro Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. AdaptHealth comprises 0.3% of HN Saltoro Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. HN Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AHCO. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AHCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.