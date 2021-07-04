HN Saltoro Capital LP Makes New $114,000 Investment in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of urban-gro during the 1st quarter valued at $635,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of urban-gro during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of urban-gro during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of urban-gro during the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of urban-gro during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UGRO traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. 122,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,702. urban-gro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $162.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.03.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter.

In related news, COO Jim Dennedy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $193,570.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

